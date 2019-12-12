Menu
NATIVE TITLE RECOGNISED: The Auburn Hawkwood people have had their ownership of more than 330 hectares of land recognised officially by the Federal Court.
Council News

MILESTONE MOMENT: Huge native title claim recognised

Alex Treacy
11th Dec 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 12th Dec 2019 10:35 AM
THE Auburn Hawkwood people's native title rights over more than 330 hectares of land and waters north of Chinchilla and west of Mundubbera in Central Queensland have been recognised by the Federal Court.

The recognition, announced in a special hearing in Brisbane late last month, acknowledged the Auburn Hawkwood people's history with the land and protected their rights for future generations.

This determination recognises the Auburn Hawkwood people's rights to fish, hunt, hold ceremonies, and pass on dreaming stories and bush lore on their ancestral land.

Traditional owner Christine Bosworth said the Federal Court move marked a significant milestone for her people.

"The recognition of our connection to this land ensures the Auburn Hawkwood people can now work with government and pastoralists to properly manage the country in an environmental and sustainable way - like our ancestors did before us," Mrs Bosworth said.

"This determination is another step on our journey and empowers us.

"We are connected both spiritually and physically to our land, it holds our history, our names, our stories and our healing and burial places."

This determination recognises exclusive native title rights and interests over more than 159 hectares, and non-exclusive native title rights and interests over more than 170 hectares of land.

