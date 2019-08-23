Miley blasts cheating claims

Miley Cyrus has gone on an extraordinary Twitter rant to clear up rumours that she was unfaithful in her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

The singer - whose estranged husband filed for divorce this week - took to Twitter to deny rumours that their relationship ended because she cheated on him with actress Kaitlynn Carter.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she began. "What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide."

"I fucked up and cheated in relationships when I was young," she wrote. "But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

I swung on a wrecking ball naked. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

It came as the singer's new tattoo has been revealed as friends say she is disappointed with estranged husband Liam Hemsworth's decision to file for divorce.

Her tattoo artist, Dr Woo, shared a look at her new arm tattoo on social media, an image of the biscione, the emblem of the House of Visconti and symbol of the Italian city of Milan.

The tattoo, apparently inspired by her recent holiday in Italy with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, shows a massive snake eating a child.

People has reported that Cyrus was not expecting the news that Hemsworth filed for divorce this week in LA.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at he 2019 Met Gala in New York. Picture: GC Images

"She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well," a Cyrus insider told People.

Hemsworth reportedly filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." People claims the pair signed a prenuptial agreement ahead of their marriage, so a smooth divorce is expected.

MORE NEWS

Miley's older sister responds to breakup

Miley and Liam's messy multi-million dollar divorce

Hemsworth and Cyrus are reportedly headed to divorce court with a pre-nup. Picture: Getty

Despite the breakup, the insider says Cyrus has fond memories of their nearly 10-year romance.

"What she and Liam had for a long time was very special," the Cyrus insider adds. "It's just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him."

The same day Cyrus confirmed her separation earlier this month, she was seen kissing longtime friend Kaitlynn Carter, 30, in Italy.

Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Carter herself recently split from husband Brody Jenner. Since returning from Italy, Cyrus has continued to spend time with new flame Carter, while Hemsworth remains in Australia with his family.

Meanwhile, an insider told People Cyrus struggled with her identity amid her relationship with the Australian actor.

"She just got to the point where she didn't want to hold back about who she is," the Cyrus insider said.

Miley Cyrus on holiday in Ital. Picture: Instagram

"She wants to be true to herself. Being with Liam, this was just not possible.

"For them to be happy, she had to change as a person too much. She knows not being with Liam will make her happier in the long run."

The pair appeared happier than ever after they tied the knot in December, but tension built behind closed doors as the couple reportedly clashed over Cyrus's unconventional views of marriage and Hemsworth's partying

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. Picture; Getty

"As sad as it sounds, no one ever believed they would live happily ever after," a source said.

"Especially for Miley, she really had to make a lot of changes to be with Liam, and it was almost like she needed to be a different person to be in a relationship with him."