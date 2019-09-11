Menu
Miley’s girlfriend ‘drools’ over braless photo

11th Sep 2019 10:38 AM

 

Miley Cyrus' girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter proudly admitted "drooling" over her latest sexy photos.

The 31-year-old blogger set tongues wagging when she swooned over a picture of the singer braless at New York Fashion Week, reports The Sun.

TOM FORD 🐐

Carter commented "dear god" along with a drooling emoji as Cyrus shared a flurry of images from Tom Ford's show.

Carter’s comment attracted plenty of replies.
The Wrecking Ball singer oozed sex appeal as she hit the event in a plunging black shirt, silk trousers and a velvet jacket.

She finished her showstopping look with an eccentric faux fur hat and oversized shades.

The couple went public with their romance when they jetted to Italy last month.

The couple recently went public with their relationship.
The singer hit the headlines when she was spotted snogging Brody Jenner's ex just a short while after announcing her split from actor husband Liam Hemsworth.

TMZ later reported that Cyrus battled "valiantly" to save her seven-month marriage with the Hunger Games star but struggled to accept his heavy drinking and "use of certain drugs".

The website claimed her own past substance abuse battle made drug use a "deal breaker".

However, an insider from Hemsworth's camp told TMZ the drug allegations were"bulls**t" and Cyrus' infidelity ended their romance.

The source said of the claims: "This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behaviour."

Meanwhile, Page Six has reported that while Hemsworth wanted to settle down and live a "normal" life, Cyrus looked as though she was heading back to her wild ways.

It also denied Cyrus had been unfaithful, adding: "She never hooked up with girls while she was married. It wasn't a part of the relationship.

"There was no hooking up behind his back or with his knowledge."

Hemsworth broke his silence on the break-up two days after Cyrus was pictured kissing Carter and posted a photo of a sunset to his Instagram as he confirmed the couple had "separated".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

They celebrated Kaitlynn's 31st birthday earlier this month. Picture: @kaitlynn
