Milk pulled from shelves over E.coli fears

DAIRY Farmers milk is set to be pulled from supermarket shelves across NSW over fears the milk is contaminated with E.coli and could make people sick.

A recall was issued for Dairy Farmer's Full Cream milk manufactured in NSW on Thursday after concerns a Penrith manufacturing site may have been contaminated with the bacteria.

E.coli is known to cause food poisoning and produce symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and fever.

The 1L and 3L Full Cream milk products are affected.

The product's owner Lion Dairy & Drinks issued the warning on Thursday and urged anyone who consumed the milk and feels sick to see their doctor.

The warning applies to 1L Full Cream milk products with a use by of 25/02/2020 and 3L Full Cream milk products with a use by of 24/02/20 made and sold in NSW.

The product's owner said the milk has "a food safety issue" and "may cause illness" if consumed.

"We encourage anyone who has consumed the Dairy Farmers 3L or 1L Full Cream white milk product with the respective Use by Dates and made and sold in New South Wales and who feels unwell to seek medical advice as required," they warned.

Anyone who has bought the milk is being urged not to consume them and call the Lion Dairy & Drinks Consumer Enquiries Centre on 1800 677 852 for a full refund.

Lion Dairy said no complaints had been made about the product yet.