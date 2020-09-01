Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled over a possible bacterial contamination.
A popular brand of almond milk has been recalled over a possible bacterial contamination.
Health

Milk recalled over contamination

by Phoebe Loomes
1st Sep 2020 11:23 AM

A popular brand of almond milk has been urgently recalled over fears of a possible bacterial contamination, with people told to "seek medical advice".

Milk Lab's almond milk 1-litre cartons are being recalled by company Rio Coffee Pty Ltd, over fears of a possible microbial contamination. Any food with this kind of contamination can cause illness, and people who may have consumed the almond milk who are concerned about their health are urged to "seek medical advice".

Community Newsletter SignUp
Milk Lab Almond Milk has been recalled over a possible mould contamination.
Milk Lab Almond Milk has been recalled over a possible mould contamination.

 

⚠️ Food Recall SA only ⚠️ Rio Coffee is recalling their Milk Lab Almond Milk 1L with a Best Before date of 6 AUG 2021...

Posted by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) on Monday, 31 August 2020


The cartons being recalled have a best before date of August 6, 2021, and have been on sale at supermarkets, cafes and restaurants in South Australia.

Anyone seeking further information can contact Rio Coffee Pty Ltd.

Originally published as Milk recalled over contamination

More Stories

food recall recall shopping smarter shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Which leader is most capable of leading Queensland’s economic recovery? Do we need a bold plan? Have your say in our quick-and-easy survey.

        Tewantin blaze a frightening sign of things to come

        Premium Content Tewantin blaze a frightening sign of things to come

        News The hazard burn which escalated into a bushfire serves as a timely reminder to all...

        FIFO dad’s frustration at ‘punishing’ quarantine flaws

        Premium Content FIFO dad’s frustration at ‘punishing’ quarantine flaws

        Health A Noosa FIFO worker desperately trying to get home to his family fears the State...

        REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld's next month of tough COVID-19 restrictions

        News Large gatherings banned for next month, no easing at border