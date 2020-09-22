Million TikTok fans for Coast girl living dream

Sunshine Coast social media influencer Brooke Styles is thrilled after her TikTok account reached 1 million followers.

She smirks into the camera, painted in a soft kaleidoscope of peach, powder blue and fresh cream.

While she models dainty outfits or captures home renovations, music bounces in the background, reminding you of orange juice, outstretched highways and laughing with close friends.

Her videos are dreamlike.

For Sunshine Coast TikTok star Brooke Styles, this is just routine.

After sculpting her social media career for six years, Brooke is well-versed in the art of influencing.

Her TikTok account appeared over a year ago, but she just hit one million followers on the video-sharing app.

“To reach such a milestone in such a short time was mind-blowing,” she said.

“It still hasn’t hit me how big my audience is.”

Even so, Brooke is familiar with audiences.

Growing up on the Sunshine Coast, music and ballet were constant in her life.

“I’m an introvert,” she said.

“When I was on stage, I was a different person.

“Being able to express through dancing is how I feel with social media.”

Her followers stretch across Instagram and YouTube, so she’s undaunted by global calls to ban TikTok.

Recently, Prime Minister Scott Morrison decided against the move after a period of federal investigation.

“I’ll shout him a Bunnings snag for that one,” Brooke said.

Although she found the uncertainty stressful, she’s confident any followers with app restrictions can view her content on Instagram’s latest feature, Reels.

A swipe through TikTok’s rose-tinted For You page reveals little contrast to other platforms. Influencers still flaunt only the brightest parts of life, this time with trendy soundtracks to match.

Brooke, however, takes a different approach.

Between her romantic performances and slices of life, there is vulnerability.

She doesn’t smooth down her struggles, often describing how workplace bullying in the Sunshine Coast modelling industry left her with post traumatic stress disorder.

She avoided modelling work as a result

Influencer Brooke Styles welcomed Instagram's no-like model, saying it was a major step in the right direction.

Selling her own clothes for income wasn’t enough, so Brooke crossed into the realm of Instagram influencing.

“I was depressed and always anxious when my next pay cheque would be, but I hustled and slowly made a name for myself within the content creator industry,” she said.

“I was lucky enough to shoot campaigns for brands like Colette Hayman that went Australia-wide in store.”

Then, in the thick of success, Brooke’s aunt died.

“She was my world,” she said.

“She was also a single mum, and not only were we grieving for her but (adjusting) to her two young children.”

She said she fell out of love with creating.

“I was no longer me on the inside nor the outside.

“I stopped posting on social media and taking photography clients.”

Brooke said she also fell out of love with herself.

Then something shifted.

She discovered TikTok and began experimenting.

“After a few weeks a video went viral, and I’ve never looked back.”

She now spends her nine-to-five recording fresh recipes and nostalgic outfits.

But influencing isn’t always so idyllic.

In between filming, she’s relentlessly exploring TikTok trends and crafting brand campaigns. Brooke said managing the app was high pressure.

“The algorithm prefers you to be consistent,” she said.

“If I have a few days off, my account feels it.

She said her reconnection to social media had helped with her recovery.

“I get to create content full time,” she said.

“I don’t think you can find more magic than that.

“It’s taught me to be open-minded and allowed me to be home each day to enjoy time with my loved ones.

She said she referred to a quote when experiencing doubt about her content.

“You cannot control how others feel about you … you can simply be the best version of yourself.”