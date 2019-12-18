Aussie millionaire charged over child pornography

Millionaire businessman Sir Ron Brierley has been charged for alleged possession of child pornography.

In a statement, NSW Police said the 82-year-old was arrested at Sydney International Airport on Tuesday about 6.30am.

Mr Brierley, who was born in New Zealand, became one of Australia's most feared corporate raiders and retired this year after a 60-year career. He was admitted as a Knight in 1988 and a former trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground Trust.

His arrest came after detectives from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command began an investigation into the possession of child abuse material in the local area.

Mr Brierley, who lives in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Point Piper, was stopped by Australian Border Force officers at the airport and NSW Police were contacted.

His carry-on luggage was searched, and the contents of his laptop and electronic storage devices was reviewed.

NSW Police allege the electronic devices contained large amounts of child abuse material.

He was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with six counts of possess child abuse material.

After founding Brierley Investments, Mr Brierley's company went on to be New Zealand's largest listed company.

In Australia, his company Industrial Equity Limited and then Guiness Peat Group, once launched takeover bids for Carlton & United Breweries, energy company AGL and lottery operator Tatts.

"For many years, the mere mention of his name struck fear into the hearts of lazy company board directors," retailer Solomon Lew told The Australian.

Mr Brierley mentored many people in the Australian business world including BHP director Malcolm Broomhead and the co-founder of Afterpay, Anthony Eisen.

This year he told the ASX he was retiring from his role as chairman of Mercantile "due to age and health issues".

Mr Brierley has been granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Monday, February 10, 2020.