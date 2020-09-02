A Melbourne millionaire accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife has been granted bail - as long as he doesn't touch his money.

John Assaad, 27, is accused of teaming up with his dad to hire a hitman to kill each of their ex-wives and a Christian pastor who encouraged one of the women to leave.

The Supreme Court of Victoria previously heard that Mr Assaad held more than $1.2 million in four different bank accounts.

On Wednesday Justice Lex Lasry ordered his money be transferred out of his reach, along with other bail conditions.

The court previously heard that Assaad's father tried to pay a hitman $40,000 per hit to take out the three alleged victims, but the hits did not go ahead.

John Assaad's bail decision was heard by the Supreme Court of Victoria on Wednesday.

The dad allegedly said the women leaving them had caused "great shame and embarrassment".

The pair were also allegedly concerned Assaad's ex-wife would be entitled to some of their "considerable" assets.

It was previously claimed to the court that Assaad's father "supports the terrorist organisation ISIS" and both men had certain views on "the place of women".

Police say Assaad googled "hitman" four times in the lead-up to his father allegedly arranging the hit.

However, Assaad's lawyer Philip Dunn QC argued that Assaad was not involved and they were "very, very easy to explain events".

"(There is) no direct evidence against him," he said.

"It's not his fault if his father has strange or aberrant views."

Assaad is facing eight charges including conspiracy to murder and incite murder.

His father has also been charged with conspiracy to murder and incite murder.

Originally published as Millionaire googled 'hitman' 4 times: court