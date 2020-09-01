Millionaire launches new business on Coast’s tourist strip

In news that is sure to delight both tourists and locals, an exciting new business will soon open it doors at the Coast’s premier tourist destination.

In news that is sure to delight both holidaying readers and local book worms, a new book store is set to open its doors on the Coast's most popular tourist strip.

Village Books, headed up by the Wise Foundation, has announced they are preparing to open a profit-for -purpose bookstore in Noosa’s Hastings St.

The goal of the bookstore focuses on strengthening community through innovative economic solutions.

The Wise Foundation has vast retail expertise, and is chaired by Graeme Wise, former owner of The Body Shop Australia and founding patron of The Big Issue Magazine.

Mr Wise saw the need for a bookstore in Bay Village, where he owns four premises, after the news that the Mary Ryan’s Bookshop, which was in the Hastings St complex for over 20 years, will sadly close their doors in mid-October due to ill health.

“To leave Noosa Heads without a bookshop would have been unimaginable to me, especially given its prominence as a holiday destination where people flock to rest, relax and read,” Mr Wise said.

“I’m delighted that the opportunity exists for us to fill this breach, and I am excited to emulate the many brilliant Australian bookstores that have shaped my love of books.”

Mr Wise said while the exact nature of the profit-for-purpose component of Village Books is yet to be decided, they were working towards getting the bookstore stocked and open as soon as possible.

“The intention is to work in complement to the many great organisations promoting literacy and readings among communities facing disadvantage, and we are looking forward to being part of this industry that has such a positive influence on Australian culture,” he said.

Village Books, which will occupy Shop 9, Bay Village, 18 Hastings Street in Noosa Heads, is currently inviting applications for various positions in the store.