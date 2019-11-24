Millionaire’s ‘party house’ faces shutdown over Sexpo bash

A "SELF-made millionaire" and Gold Coast party house Airbnb host is due to front court this week after his massive house hosted a wild Sexpo promotional party with strippers and naked revellers, and a jetski in the pool.

Blair Nathan Harding, a life coach from Tallai in the Gold Coast hinterland, is facing the forced shutdown of his 12-bedroom house called Wings Hinterland Retreat after Gold Coast Council took him to the Planning and Environment Court.

Blair Harding owner of Wings Hinterland Retreat with his wife Lyndal.

The council alleges Mr Harding, the registered owner, who describes himself as the manager on Stayz and the host on Airbnb, deliberately broke planning laws by renting the house on Airbnb, Stayz and through their own website for at least 16 weddings, conferences and bucks parties for more than 50 people in the past years, court documents state.

His sister Monique, who calls herself guest relations manager, is alleged to have aided, counselled or procured breaches of planning laws by renting out the home on Red Oak Drive in Tallai for $990-$2000 a night.

Wings Hinterland Retreat at Tallai.

The council has asked the court to shut down what is promoted as one of the Gold Coast's largest holiday homes to send a strong message that contravention of planning laws will not be tolerated.

It has asked the court to declare that it's an unlawful party house, unlawful function facility and the home has an unlawful second dwelling downstairs where Mr Harding says he lives with his wife Lyndal and two children.

The website promoting the $3.5 million home boasts it was used as the hideout in the Mission Impossible TV series in 1988.

The alleged Sexpo promotional party at Wings Hinterland Retreat on the Gold Coast.

In August or September this year it is alleged to have hosted a promotional party for Sexpo, including strippers from Magic Men Entertainer and porn stars, according to Instagram posts filed in evidence by council.

The council is relying on social media posts by guests to prove Mr Harding and his sister are using the house as a party house, function facility, or for short-term accommodation which is unlawful because they don't have development approval.

The home has also been the subject of a series of noise and nuisance complaints by neighbours who claim partygoers loudly frolic on the floodlit tennis court late at night and park their cars on the street.

The case returns to the Planning and Environment Court in Southport on Friday. Mr Harding and his sister have until January 13 to file affidavits in court.