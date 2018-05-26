Millions of paws, thousands of dollars

MILLION PAWS WALK 2018: Hundreds of people, and animals, came out for a good cause on Sunday.

THE RSPCA's annual Million Paws Walk happened last Sunday and was a fun day for families and their four-legged friends, great and small.

Noosa shelter manager Nicole Cleary said this year's event was a huge success.

"It was a great day had by all, raising around $6000 for the Noosa Animal Care Centre,” Ms Cleary said.

"We had a day filled with approximately 150 dogs and 250 people attending.”

Locals walked Gympie Terrace in their best fancy dress costumes to raise money for animal welfare and cruelty-free future.

There were great prizes up for grabs for fancy dresses of all ages, and there were games and competitions held through the day.

"Everyone enjoyed Melony B and her great skills as MC, plus a few songs,” Ms Cleary said.

"People ate great food on the day from the Maleny Pie Guy, sausage sizzle and coffees and yummy scones raised us funds for the shelter.”

Money raised will go towards the thousands of cruelty cases reported annually in Australia.

"The donations are so important to help allow more animal cruelty cases to be investigated by the inspectors on the road.”