Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
After the Australian doubles pair lost a nailbiter in the Davis Cup, the nation’s hopes rest on John Millman to clinch an unlikely comeback.
After the Australian doubles pair lost a nailbiter in the Davis Cup, the nation’s hopes rest on John Millman to clinch an unlikely comeback.
Tennis

Millman completes ‘ripper’ Cup comeback

7th Mar 2020 4:33 PM

AUSTRALIA'S John Millman completed a remarkable comeback to claim a three-set victory over Thiago Monteiro, sending Australia to the Davis Cup finals in Spain.

Millman lost his opening set against Thiago Monteiro in a tie-break as Brazil continued recovering in the tie on Saturday. However, the 30-year-old bounced back to claim the second set sending the match to a decisive third set.

All three sets went to a tie-break, the nailbiter ending in Millman's favour 6-7 7-6 7-6.

Australia now hold an unassailable three-one lead ahead of Jordan Thompson's reverse singles match at Memorial Drive.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Earlier, Brazil defeated Australia in Saturday's doubles rubber to keep their Davis Cup qualifying tie alive in Adelaide.

Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves came from a set down on Saturday to pip Australia's James Duckworth and John Peers in a tense encounter, prevailing 5-7 7-5 7-6 (8-6).

John Millman of Australia serves during the Davis Cup Qualifier singles match
John Millman of Australia serves during the Davis Cup Qualifier singles match

After the final set went to a tie-break, the Australian pair survived four match points and were on the verge of a stunning comeback.

However, the Brazilian duo prevailed, winning the nailbiting encounter in over three hours.

 

Millman and Thompson won each of their singles rubbers on Friday to give Australia a two-nil lead in the tie.

On Friday, Millman had taken the unlikeliest of Davis Cup victories against Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild in a three-set comeback thriller.

World No. 43 Millman was struggling early against the 19-year-old World No. 113, but he held his nerve and mustered a brilliant comeback to claim the victory and give Australia the advantage after the first day in Adelaide.

More Stories

Show More
davis cup john millman tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two alleged crims last seen headed for Tewantin

        premium_icon Two alleged crims last seen headed for Tewantin

        News Police are searching for the two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a teenage boy in a mindless attack.

        Aspiring mayor receives emotional gift

        premium_icon Aspiring mayor receives emotional gift

        News It’s not every day you receive a heart warming present from a group of intimidating...

        Nothing slipshod about Sunrise repair works

        premium_icon Nothing slipshod about Sunrise repair works

        News Noosa Council fixing up two sand slips after heavy rains early in the year.

        Look what’s going to help Noosa’s chronic aged care shortage

        premium_icon Look what’s going to help Noosa’s chronic aged care shortage

        News Noosa’s Arcare is taking shape thanks to industrious workforce.