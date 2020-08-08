POLICE have charged five teenage girls with stealing a ­luxury Lexus sedan and other items from a Mooroobool house on Tuesday night.

Police allege the girls, aged from 13 to 16, gained entry via an unlocked door before they stole house and car keys, prescription glasses, a mobile phone,

hydration backpacks - and the Lexus sedan.

Cairns Police Acting Senior Sergeant Cary Coolican said the ages of the accused and the charges they were facing were “mind-blowing”. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Police found the car with panel damage on the driver's side about 11.45pm on Wednesday.

Police said the car was parked in Sandown Close, Woree, and when they approached the girls fled on foot.

Investigators later identified five teenagers who were arrested on Thursday.

They face charges of burglary, fraud, unlicensed driving, receiving tainted property, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.Speaking at a media conference on Friday, Acting Senior Sergeant Cary Coolican said the ages of those accused and the charges they faced were "mind blowing".

"They should be home in bed preparing for school the next day," she said.

"We're out there watching and we want to make the community a safe place to live."

The girls will appear in a children's court.

Originally published as 'Mind blowing': Teens charged over alleged luxury car theft