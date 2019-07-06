Mind images at Pomona Gallery

Images in Our Minds - Artists have a thought - an idea that has a desire to flourish and to become a reality.

Gabi Dick and Tricia Bradford are two such artists who let their minds wander over a canvas or paper as the depict the images in their minds.

Each artist has a diversity of talent and use of techniques that lead to an exploration of possibilities to develop and produce an individual, unique painting.

The paintings in this exhibition by the two popular and well known artists display their originality and diversity with a wide range of subject matter and style, colour and media.

The exhibition is to be held at the Pomona Railway Art Gallery and will be opened by Cr Frank Wilkie at 11am on Saturday, August 3 and will continue until Thursday, September 5.

Enquiries to 0411244304.