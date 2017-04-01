Mine plan info night

NOOSA is being asked to take a stake in Lock the Gate opposition to a coal mine earmarked for a Mary River tributary which could impact on the Great Sandy Strait.

Lock the Gate's Julie Devine said one main concern was that once this mine was under way, there could be further applications for mining expansions that could put the Great Sandy Strait and its Noosa economic flows-on in jeopardy.

"The Sandy Strait is such a big tourist attraction, nationally and internationally,” Ms Devine said.

"People who visit there got to Noosa so if we stuff up that natural habitat then there will be massive ramifications right through the economy,” she said.

She is organising a Don't Waste the Sandy Strait film and information night in Noosa at 6pm on Tuesday, April 7 at The J to raise awareness of the proposed Colton coal mine in the Susan River catchment.

"People say to us why didn't we know (about the mine), so that's why we're having this film night.”

Lock the Gate fears the New Hope Coal operation could have a huge impact on the Great Sandy Strait if heavy metals are allowed to discharge into a Mary River tributary as part of wastewater disposal.

New Hope said the Colton Project said there coking coal open cut operation held "significant expansion opportunity to extend the project duration”.

"The mine has a projected production life of at least 10 years,” the company said.

"The project's updated environmental management plan was submitted in May 2014 and was assessed by the relevant government authorities as meeting the relevant reporting requirements.”

The EMP reports on the standard range of environmental factors including surface water and groundwater. New Hope says it is committed to working with the local community.