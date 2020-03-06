Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Two workers at a mine have been placed in isolation as their employer awaits test results for coronavirus.
Business

Mine workers in isolation amid coronavirus fears

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
6th Mar 2020 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

 

Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.
Hail Creek Mine, west of Mackay.

More to come.

coronavirus editors picks glencore hail creek coal mine health isolation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest donor to splash the cash for council candidates

        premium_icon Latest donor to splash the cash for council candidates

        News Noosa Election campaign donors have been revealed by the ECQ registar and who has the biggest 'war chest'.

        Council to 'raise the bar' in debates at final meeting

        premium_icon Council to 'raise the bar' in debates at final meeting

        News Council will debate hinterland distillery bar

        Woman falls from rolling vehicle in Noosa Heads

        premium_icon Woman falls from rolling vehicle in Noosa Heads

        News Woman is in hospital with injuries after she fell from a vehicle

        Noosa candidate in unusual battle with Electoral Commission

        premium_icon Noosa candidate in unusual battle with Electoral Commission

        News The Noosa election is only weeks away, but one councillor candidate is facing some...