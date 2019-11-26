MINING FATALITY: Underground worker killed at CQ mine

20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor

20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor

A mine worker has died overnight on Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site.

At approximately 11.50pm an employee was fatally injured while working underground.

The site is located just east of Moranbah, and about 180km southwest of Mackay.

The police and other services were notified and have commenced investigations into the cause of the accident.

A statement from the company said all operations on the site have been suspended until further notice.

Fitzroy Australia Resources CEO, Grant Polwarth said that the employee's family have been notified of the incident and that the Company's primary focus is on providing the family all necessary support and assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and Fitzroy extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the worker," he said.

Union safety inspectors are also on site.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland President Stephen Smyth said news of the fatality was yet another blow for the mining community.

"We are devastated that another coal miner has not made it home to his family at the end of his shift," he said.

"On behalf of the Union, we extend our sincere condolences to loved ones and workmates.

"2019 has been a horror year for workplace deaths in our industry."

CFMEU Industry Safety and Health Representatives are conducting their own investigation into circumstances surrounding the fatality.

Mr Smyth said that "no stone will be left unturned" while the union seeks to understand what has occurred.

Queensland Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham gave his condolences to to affected by the miner's death and said an investigation will begin immediately.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the miner," he said.

"The mines inspectorate will investigate fully. An inspector is already on site and (I'm) being briefed this morning."

The Minister for Resources Matt Canavan also expressed his condolences.

"I am extremely sad to hear of the fatality at the Carborough Downs mine. My thoughts and prayers are with the worker's family, loved ones and co-workers," Senator Canavan said.

It is understood the worker is from from Ipswich.

