Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW BUSINESS: CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts.
NEW BUSINESS: CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts.
Business

Mining leader secures $180m in contracts

Staff reporters
27th Jan 2020 11:19 AM | Updated: 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts for maintenance, shutdown and project services in the mining sector, the company announced.

The new contracts will generate revenue of about $180 million and be executed over a three-year period, providing mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and access services for maintenance, shutdowns and sustaining capital projects.

They will deliver maintenance, shutdown and project services across several sites and with several clients in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

There is also a three-year contract to provide multi-discipline services for Alcoa across the Wagerup and Pinjarra sites in Western Australia.

CIMIC Group chief executive Michael Wright said the contracts demonstrated UGL's position as a market leader in the Australian mining industry for the delivery of maintenance and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation access services.

UGL managing director Jason Spears said the company was excited to be leveraging its 30 years of experience in the mining industry to support key organisations in the resources sector.

"Our strong working partnerships with leading mining organisations support UGL's reputation for solid performance and safe delivery of maintenance and shutdown services," Mr Spears said.

bowen basin cimec construction mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Life stories ‘patched’ together in special exhibition

        premium_icon Life stories ‘patched’ together in special exhibition

        News A local gallery is set to share stories told through patchwork and an alter ego at an exhibition featuring one of Noosa’s longest running arts and crafts group.

        Jordan Mercer ready for a 'tough' Iron X fight

        premium_icon Jordan Mercer ready for a 'tough' Iron X fight

        News Jordan Mercer ready to strike at Iron X event

        Five things to do this week

        premium_icon Five things to do this week

        News Looking for something to do around Noosa this week? Here’s a list of events worth...

        GALLERY: Jam-packed day of fun at Noosa's Aus Day Festival

        premium_icon GALLERY: Jam-packed day of fun at Noosa's Aus Day Festival

        News Noosa was a sea of barbecues, boogie boards and green and gold zinc cream for the...