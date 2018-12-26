Minister endorses a TAFE buy for Noosa

NOOSA will not face any obstacles from the state in securing the Tewantin TAFE site after the government endorsed the decision by council to buy the 11ha site.

Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman said she welcomed the council decision to negotiate to buy the site for no more than $1.7million.

"Fantastic news this week that Noosa Shire Council have passed a resolution supporting the purchase of the Tewantin site,” the minister said.

"We are in the final stages of negotiations, with the sale terms being drafted.”

Ms Fentiman said the TAFE campus was abandoned under the LNP Government in 2014.

"I look forward to continue working with council during the year to finalise the purchase,” she said.

The minister said the Member for Noosa Sandy Bolton has been a strong advocate for this site being able to benefit the community.

"This site gives opportunity for Noosa to realise its aspirations and address historical needs,” Ms Bolton said.

"I thank Minister Fentiman and the department involved for understanding the desire of the community to move forward in the opportunities this site presents.

"It is an exciting time and I look forward to the journey ahead.”