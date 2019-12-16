Menu
Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra. Section D aerial.
Minister told by Sandy and council, fix flood trap

Peter Gardiner
16th Dec 2019 11:30 AM
FIXING a flood-prone vital rural road link, moving on with planning for Beckmans Rd upgrades and completing the Cooroy to Curra Section D are among the three key projects, according to Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.

The minister said Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and council have made it clear replacing the old one-lane timber Six Mile Creek bridge “is one of the top road safety priorities for their communities”.

“More than 4000 vehicles use that bridge every day and I’m advised it has closed 13 times due to flooding since 2010.

“Those number leave little doubt that a larger and more flood resilient two-way bridge is needed there.

“Installing a new roundabout at the increasingly busy Beckmans Rd intersection has also come up frequently in my discussions about roads up there.

Almost $3 million will be invested to progress planning for both projects.

“Fixing that intersection is really the first stage of delivering the Tewantin Bypass, which is a project that has been talked about for 20 years or more.

“We will invest $1.8 million on a design for that upgrade and seek to enter into an agreement with council so the project can move ahead.”

Mr Bailey said work to determine the final designs and costs for each project would start by mid-2020.

“We believe the total cost to deliver both projects will be about $30 million, so securing the full level funding will be a decision in a future budget.

“However, we need to do this final stage of planning to determine the costs, so this is an important step for each upgrade.”

The minister’s department has released of designs for the next Bruce Highway upgrade between Cooroy to Curra.

“Early works have started on the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D upgrade, which will see 26 kilometres of new four-lane, divided highway constructed east of Gympie,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’ve also introduced lower speed limits on a number of hinterland roads in the Noosa region over the past 12 months following feedback from the local community.

“We’ll keep that conversation going with the community about its roads and transport priorities, and we’re pleased we could provide some good news on these projects with them ahead of the Christmas break,” he said.

