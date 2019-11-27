Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Minister vows to new laws over mining deaths

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
27th Nov 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham has committed to introducing industrial manslaughter laws to the resources sector in the wake of another fatality. 

"This continued loss of life in our mining industry is simply unacceptable," he told Parliament this morning.

The Courier-Mail today revealed a draft Bill has proposed a maximum jail sentence of 20 years for mining bosses if they're found responsible for the death of an employee.

"Queensland already has the toughest mine safety and health laws in the world," Dr Lynham said. 

"But when it comes to protecting life and limb, there's no end point.

"That is why I will bring legislation into this House next year that will create the offence of industrial manslaughter."

Ipswich man Brad Duxbury was fatally injured at the Carborough Downs Mine in the Bowen Basin on Monday night - the seventh death in 18 months. 

More Stories

Show More
anthony lynham mines mines minister mining death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘One-of-a-kind’ furniture moves to new home

        premium_icon ‘One-of-a-kind’ furniture moves to new home

        News A successful pop-up store has lead a Noosa furniture and homewares business to a new venture opening their own showroom.

        Sekisui hearing: Beaches vital to loggerhead survival

        premium_icon Sekisui hearing: Beaches vital to loggerhead survival

        Environment Why Yaroomba area could be critical to endangered turtle

        Aussie favourite snags worthy cause

        premium_icon Aussie favourite snags worthy cause

        News The humble snag in bread has raised thousands of dollars to go directly to bushfire...

        D-day arrives for island handover

        premium_icon D-day arrives for island handover

        News Moreton Island tourism operators wait for native title ruling