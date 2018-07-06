Minor fees, charges rises likely in budget

TODAY'S Noosa Shire Council budget could deliver some minor adjustments to some of its fees and charges.

These will be in addition to the anticipated 2.4 per cent increase on the minimum general rate, and a $15 hike on waste collection and disposal charges.

"There will be some minor increases to council's fees and charges,” mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Each year at budget time we take a close look at our fees and charges to ensure they are appropriate.

"We need to keep pace with inflation and the cost of providing services.

"Inevitably, many fees and charges will remain the same as last year, while some will increase to better reflect the actual cost of the providing the service.

"If we don't recover costs from many of our services, like record searches, event permits, and site inspections, then we would have to raise rates.

"Every additional dollar generated from fees and charges assists council to remain financially viable whilst reducing pressure on general rates.”