A 75-year-old man is lucky to be alive after spending more than seven hours injured 20 metres down an embankment after falling from his motorcycle.
News

Miracle rescue seven hours after elderly man’s 20m fall

by Elise Williams
11th Feb 2021 3:58 PM
A motorcyclist aged in his 70s is lucky to have survived after he fell 20 metres down an embankment from his motorbike, where he lay injured for at least seven hours until he was later found.

The man had been riding with his motorcycle club in Springbrook on the Gold Coast yesterday and was due to return home to Brisbane by 3pm.

The 75-year-old's concerned family contacted the riding group after he didn't return home.

According to a police spokesperson, the motorcycle club discovered the man was missing after the family reached out to them, prompting an emergency response to locate the missing rider.

"Police were first contacted at 7:30pm," the spokesperson said.

"A search was immediately commenced along the nominated ride route."

 

A 75-year-old motorcyclist has been found injured more than seven hours after he took a 20m fall. Picture: 9 News
A 75-year-old motorcyclist has been found injured more than seven hours after he took a 20m fall. Picture: 9 News

 

Following an extensive multi agency search for the man, who was last seen on Mudgeeraba Springbrook Rd at an unspecified location, the man was located just before 1am today.

"The man was subsequently located by members of the public (family or friends) about 12:30am, in thick scrub approximately 20 metres down an embankment in the vicinity of Gold Coast Springbrook Road, Springbrook," a police statement said.

It's understood the man was found by his granddaughter, who was searching along with other worried members of his family.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services winched the man to safety, while paramedics assessed him for injuries at the scene before the man was taken to hospital with significant lower limb injuries.

He was this morning in a serious but stable condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital, after spending a night in the elements.

Originally published as Miracle rescue seven hours after elderly man's 20m fall

