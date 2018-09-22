Ford full of admiration for mighty Miss

Jockey Jay Ford rides Miss Admiration to victory in the JRA Trophy at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP

Jockey Jay Ford rides Miss Admiration to victory in the JRA Trophy at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP

A SMART ride from Jay Ford helped Miss Admiration claim the Group 3 JRA Plate (2400m) at Rosehill on Saturday and it booked her ticket to the Group 1 The Metropolitan (2400m) next weekend at Randwick.

The Mick Price-trained Sebring mare settled at the back of the field and Ford patiently waited for a run to appear up the rail and he took it to beat home Shalmaneser by two lengths with favourite Sin To Win in third.

"The way the race was run, I knew they would stop and tire," Ford said.

"I just had to wait for an opening somewhere. I worked my way back to the inside when they came off the fence and I had a lapful of horse. I just had to put her through a hole and she was strong through the line.

"She was very genuine throughout and put herself to sleep on the fence. Her quality shone through at the back end. Third up over 2400m was good and I think she'll improve again off the back of that."

Price's foreman Pat Kearney thinks she'll back up in The Metropolitan on Saturday, and Price has his daughter to thank in part for the win.

"Kelly, Mick's daughter, was looking through the nominations and she found this field. She rang her dad up and said 'Can we take her up to Sydney with Seabrook?'" Kearney said.

"She's come up to Sydney in a nine-horse field and she dominated. She's been very late maturing. Out of nowhere she has come and Group placed three times and now she has won a Group 3. She has done an excellent job."

Miss Admiration has had nice form behind her, running fifth in last year's VRC Oaks and third behind Unforgotten in the ATC Oaks in the autumn.

Andrew Adkins rode the runner-up and described Shalmaneser's effort as "huge".

"Richard Freedman is doing an exceptional job with his team. He travelled a little bit keen going out of the straight but he relaxed nice when the tempo went on," he said.