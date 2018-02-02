Miss Moneypenny's owner ready to race

BEN Walsh will be trading the cocktail shaker for driving gloves this weekend as he competes in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The owner of Hastings St bar and restaurant Miss Moneypenny's was this week confirmed in the driver line-up with the UK factory Ginetta team in their GT4 car.

Walsh said this will be his first attempt at an endurance race of this distance.

"This opportunity to race with such a competitive team in their factory car is amazing," he said.

"It will be my first ever endurance event of this type so I am faced with new challenges that I must adapt to extremely quickly.

"The 12-hour race, even though it is an extremely long endurance event, is treated as a sprint race from a driver's perspective.

"The cars are built so well these days that we really will be racing on the limit, flat out for the 12 hours.

"We have a competitive package and we are going there with the goal of standing on the top step of the podium at 5.45pm on Sunday afternoon."

The Bathurst 12 Hour event, held at Mount Panorama Circuit, is considered one of the most elite and gruelling endurance events on the international motor sport calendar.

It attracts many of the best Australian V8 Supercar drivers.