Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
 Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition. Photo: Contributed 
 Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition. Photo: Contributed 
News

MISSING BOY: Have you seen this teenager in your town?

Laura Blackmore
31st May 2020 4:30 PM

POLICE are calling on the public to assist them in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been reported as missing from Kingaroy since yesterday afternoon.

The boy was last seen leaving a residence on Premier Drive around 2.30pm on May 30, however has not been heard from since.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition.

The teenage is described as Aboriginal, around 165cm tall with a slim build, short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and red cap, red T-shirt with grey print, blue pants and black sport shoes.

Police said anyone who may have seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

 

Report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

 

This is the young boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Photo: Contributed
This is the young boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon. Photo: Contributed

 

kingaroy police kingaroy police station missing boy kingaroy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q AND A: Bernard’s three stages to life

        premium_icon Q AND A: Bernard’s three stages to life

        News This week, we spend five minutes with Noosa koala crusader Bernard jean.

        Fancy adopting a mouse? How about 500?

        premium_icon Fancy adopting a mouse? How about 500?

        News RSPCA are looking for forever homes for close to 500 mice. You can help, but there...

        Dolphins can still make a huge rugby splash this season

        premium_icon Dolphins can still make a huge rugby splash this season

        News Noosa Dolphins are well set up thanks to a federal grant delivered with the support...

        NAIL IT: Huge insights in tiny house living

        premium_icon NAIL IT: Huge insights in tiny house living

        News Polkadot is “conceptualised” in Noosa and “openly collaborates with aligned...