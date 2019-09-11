Menu
Login
Have you seen Christopher?
Have you seen Christopher?
News

Have you seen this missing Bundaberg man?

Crystal Jones
by
11th Sep 2019 11:52 AM

POLICE are urging the public to help out after an Avenell Heights man went missing more than a month ago.

Christopher Mcintosh, 35, was last seen on Morshead St around 12pm on September 3.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Mr Mcintosh is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall, with a proportionate build.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured T-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white joggers.

He is known to ride a red and black push bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444. 

editors picks missing persons
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Road into Peregian fire zone reopens

    Road into Peregian fire zone reopens

    News THE road to Peregian has reopened and residents are pouring back in, as exhausted fire crews continue to battle a dangerous fire on the Sunshine Coast.

    Burnt out Peregian Beach an ‘apocalyptic’ scene

    Burnt out Peregian Beach an ‘apocalyptic’ scene

    News A Peregian Beach photographer has described the ‘gloomy’ aftermath of bushfire...

    Dramatic video reveals Peregian fire horror

    Dramatic video reveals Peregian fire horror

    News New footage has emerged from inside the disaster zone

    All the fun from our Noosa Show

    All the fun from our Noosa Show

    News Hot temperatures did not stop attendees at this year’s Noosa Show but the presdinet...