The volunteers have spent almost 24 hours search for the missing bushwalker. Picture: Facebook
News

Missing bushwalker found at home

by Rhian Deutrom
13th Jul 2019 4:14 PM | Updated: 5:32 PM

A BUSHWALKER who sparked a large-scale search of a national park in Sydney's south overnight has been located "safe and well" this afternoon.

Chinese woman Muzi Li called triple-0 about 6pm on Friday evening to report she had become lost while walking through Heathcote National Park, a 6600-acre protected parkland.

The park has several hiking trails, swimming holes and waterfalls and is a popular tourist destination.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, NSW Police said the woman had been located safe and well in Kensington.

"As part of inquiries, officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command - assisting Sutherland Shire police - attended a home on Doncaster Avenue about 1:30pm, where the 25-year-old was located," police said.

"Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance."

Emergency services and SES crews were dispatched to look for Ms Lee on Friday, but suspended the search about 2:30am. The temperature in the area plummeted to 1.1 degrees overnight.

"Volunteers have spent most of last night and today searching for a missing bushwalker in the Heathcote National Park," a statement by the SES Sutherland Shire said earlier on Saturday.

A large SES search crew was dispatched to look for Ms Li. Picture: Facebook
The initial search began in an area around Gunners Cave. According to 7 News, Ms Li had walked from the Heathcote train station directly into the national park before getting lost.


"Through a Mandarin interpreter she said she'd walked two hours," 7 News reported.

Police had said they did not have any photographs of Ms Li, or any personal information such as her date of birth, and "urgently need help to locate her."

 

 

People commented on the post, saying they now understood "why the helicopter was going over" the National Park this morning.

"Hope she has been found safe," one woman wrote.

Others said Ms Li must be extremely cold, considering the state is being slammed by vicious winds and freezing temperatures, due to a cold front sweeping across the state.

"Hope she is located quickly," another woman wrote.

The volunteers have spent almost 24 hours search for the missing bushwalker. Picture: Facebook
NSW Police confirmed the search had resumed again at 8am on Saturday morning, under the co-ordination of the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command.

In a statement posted to Facebook, police said search crews were being assisted by "Police Rescue, the Dog Unit, PolAir, SES, and the Menai Rural Fire Service."

"A Command Post has been established at the Heathcote Rural Fire Station," the statement said. Members of the public were urged to come forward with any sightings or information about Ms Li's whereabouts.

 

ANOTHER MISSING PERSON

Meanwhile, another search operation in underway in a State Forest plantation at Barcoongere, 1 hour north of Coffs Harbour, for a 46-year-old missing man.

It is not known when Lachlan Cairns was last seen, but it is understood the search for him has continued over several days.

Lachlan Cairns has been missing for several days in a State Forest plantation. Picture: NSWPolice
"A command post has been established at the intersection of Barcoongere Way and Burns Road," a Police statement read.

Search crews are being assisted by PolAir and State emergency services this afternoon.

 

Continue the conversation @Rhi_lani or email rhian.deutrom@news.com.au

