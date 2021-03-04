Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
News

MISSING: Call to help find Hervey Bay woman

Carlie Walker
4th Mar 2021 11:15 AM | Updated: 1:15 PM

Police are calling for public assistance to help find a woman who went missing overnight at Hervey Bay.

Abelene Clarke, 26, was last seen leaving a medical facility at Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

Police hold concern for her welfare as she suffers a medical condition.

Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
Abelene Clarke was last seen leaving a medical facility in Urraween about 5.45pm on Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

Abelene may have been walking westbound along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road sometime last night.

She is described as Aboriginal, around 170cm tall with a slim build, black/dark brown hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, a white bikini top and thongs.

Anyone who may have seen Ms Clarke or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward and contact Policelink on 13 14 44.

More Stories

hervey bay missing woman
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six ex-NRL stars set to grace Pirate Park for Falcons trial

        Premium Content Six ex-NRL stars set to grace Pirate Park for Falcons trial

        Rugby League Sunshine Coast Falcons will unleash a near-full strength squad in front of an expected crowd of 1500 in their final hitout before Round 1.

        Bright sparks: College kids wire in to smart travel option

        Premium Content Bright sparks: College kids wire in to smart travel option

        Education Special college project converting old diesel Series 3 Land Rover

        Highworth residents gather to fight proposed village

        Premium Content Highworth residents gather to fight proposed village

        Council News Residents gather to share concerns over proposed retirement village