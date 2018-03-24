Police share advice for parents after child goes missing

UPDATE 2PM:

A LOCAL police officer has shared advice for parents after a boy went missing in Hervey Bay.

Since January 2017 the Hervey Bay division has had over 130 people reported missing.

Acting senior sergeant at Hervey Bay Police Station Joshua Ryan said while each report for a missing person was treated as a priority, every case varied depending on the age, circumstances and other factors relating to the situation.

"I ask all parents of children to speak with their children about the dangers of running away and making sure a responsible person knows where they are all the time," Sen Sgt Ryan said.

"It is also important for our children, parents and community to establish a safe network of friends and family that can assist when we feel the need for assistance or someone to talk to.

"I wish to also remind the community that a lot of resources, time and effort are utilised for all our reported missing person cases and I strongly encourage them to have a healthy and open communication with their children so that when they do feel isolated or need for time away they have someone to turn to."

The boy was found safe and well on Wednesday morning after going missing for more than 24 hours.

UPDATE 12NOON:

THE 12-year-old boy missing from Urangan has been found safe and well.

Police confirmed the boy was found about 10am Wednesday after going missing at 7.20am on Tuesday.

Police thank the media and public for their assistance.

EARLIER:

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy has been reported missing from Urangan.

The boy (pictured) was last seen walking to the bus stop on Vanda Street around 7.20am Tuesday.

He was wearing a school uniform - a white and red shirt and grey shorts.

The boy is described as Caucasian, about 155cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police hold concerns for the boy as he suffers from a medical condition that requires daily medication.

Anyone who may have seen the boy, or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.