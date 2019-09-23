Menu
Police are searching for a young girl missing from Tinana.
MISSING: Desperate search for Tinana girl, 14

Christian Berechree
by
23rd Sep 2019 6:10 PM

THERE are concerns for the safety of a young girl missing from Tinana.

The 14-year-old girl (pictured), was last seen on Friday September 20 in Torquay Rd, Pialba, near Taylor St.

Police holds concerns for her welfare as being gone for this period of time is out of character for her.

She is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build, 150cm tall, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact police.

missing person queensland police tinana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

