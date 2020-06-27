Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.
Police are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.
News

MISSING: Have you seen teenage girl?

Lachlan Mcivor
by and Lachlan McIvor
27th Jun 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 11:04 AM

POLICE are appealing for community assistance to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl from Eastern Heights.

The teenage girl was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen leaving a Cemetary Road address on Thursday, June 18.

The teenager is described as caucasian, about 165cm tall, slim build and has blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a dark hoodie.

Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen this teenage girl or has any information on her whereabouts to come forward and speak to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2001311249 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

missing person police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa real estate ends financial year on high

        Noosa real estate ends financial year on high

        News The region’s property market is finishing the financial year on a huge high despite the disruption of bushfires and the COVID-19 global pandemic.

        Q&A: Rod doesn’t sweat the small stuff

        premium_icon Q&A: Rod doesn’t sweat the small stuff

        News This week we spend five minutes with Cooroy Area Residents Association President...

        INTERVIEW: The Chats have ‘the luckiest story ever’

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: The Chats have ‘the luckiest story ever’

        News The Chats lead singer opens up about overseas fans, working at Coles and his famous...

        Hope in sight for resilient Hastings Street businesses

        premium_icon Hope in sight for resilient Hastings Street businesses

        News Finally, Hastings St businesses are beginning to see a light at the end of the long...