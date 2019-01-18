Menu
Login
Tritain Williams has not been seen since January 3, and police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
Tritain Williams has not been seen since January 3, and police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.
News

Missing man not seen in two weeks

18th Jan 2019 12:42 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 34-year-old man reported missing from Beerwah.

Tritain Williams was last seen at a residence in Laurel St on January 3 at 8pm and last heard from via text on January 14 at 12pm.

Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

Mr Williams is Caucasian, about 181cm tall with a large build and black hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt with a Kiwi logo and football shorts.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts is being urged to contact police immediately.

beerwah missing man missing person queensland police sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Noosa surf survey to figure surfers

    Noosa surf survey to figure surfers

    News Survey on the mindset of surfers

    Coby catches up with F1 race hero for racing tips

    Coby catches up with F1 race hero for racing tips

    News Noosa karter has a dream supporter

    Touch of an angel precious to driver hurt in Noosa crash

    Touch of an angel precious to driver hurt in Noosa crash

    News Mother and son survive Noosa road ordeal

    Coal mining threat cools for united Cooran

    Coal mining threat cools for united Cooran

    News Noosa hinterland overjoyed