A CORONER has ruled Gold Coast man Jesse Kearney likely died of hyperthermia when he went missing in the Tamborine Mountain rainforest.

Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley told the Southport Coroners Court that Mr Kearney was deceased, and likely died in the rainforest north of Golf Course Rd, Tamborine Mountain between February 19 and 20, 2015.

"It is likely that he succumbed to hyperthermia while suffering the affects of ingestion of methylamphetamine," she said

But she said the cause of his death remained undetermined.

Mr Kearney was last seen on February 19, 2015.

Coroner Bentley concluded no other person had any involvement in his disappearance.

During the two day inquest evidence earlier this month the court heard allegations that Mr Kearney was met with foul play.

Jesse Kearny.

But Coroner Bentley said: "I find that the persons who made such allegations did so either on the basis of unreliable information provided them to others or fabricated the allegations themselves …"

She concluded Mr Kearney was affected by ice, which he had been using for two days prior to his death.

"By the time he was last seen Jesse had not slept for at least 48 hours," the findings concluded.

"His behaviour as described by those who saw him (up until about 10pm on 19 February) was consistent with a person suffering paranoia and hyperthermia due to the effects of methylamphetamine. It is probable that Jesse lost consciousness and died from Hyperthermia."

His remains have not been found despite extensive searches.

No recommendations were made.

Originally published as Missing man's cause of death determined