Menu
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba.
Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING PERSON: Police search for 15-year-old Toowoomba boy

9th Apr 2019 2:29 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Toowoomba.

The teenage boy was last seen around 5pm on Sunday, April 7 on Redwood Street.

Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.

The teenage boy is described as about 165cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

Police have received reports that the teenage boy may be in the Brisbane or Ipswich areas using the rail network.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.

missing person toowoomba missing person toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Ruby's cancer mission in honour of loved ones

    Ruby's cancer mission in honour of loved ones

    News Cancer impacts so many people, but for young Ruby she knows the devastation all too well

    Easter holidays kick off on Noosa Beach

    Easter holidays kick off on Noosa Beach

    News Tourists and locals enjoy the beginning of the Easter break

    Carpool app for workers to relieve Hastings St parking

    Carpool app for workers to relieve Hastings St parking

    News Liftango helping Hastings St workers share a ride

    Noosa alive! produce the goods

    Noosa alive! produce the goods

    News Former Deckchairs front man's new Noosa role