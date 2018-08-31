Police: Suspected sighting of missing teen in Ballina

UPDATE, 3.15pm:

POLICE have renewed calls for help in finding missing teen Ashley Webster.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said there had been a suspected sighting of the 14-year-old in River St, Ballina yesterday.

But police and Ashley's family have still not been able to locate her.

Sen Cnst Henderson said they were concerned for her welfare.

"She's not in any trouble, we just want to … make sure she's okay," he said.

Ashley is from Casino and police previously said she was suspected of being in the Lismore area.

She has been missing since Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: POLICE have appealed for information about a girl missing from the Casino area.

15-year-old Ashley Webster has been reported missing.

Ashley Webster has been reported missing from the Casino area and police believe she could be in the Lismore region. NSW Police

Police believe she may be in the Lismore area.

Anyone who is in contact with her has been urged to ask Ashley to contact the closest police station.

Ashley is the second teen reported missing in the Richmond Police District within two days.

Police have also been seeking information about the whereabouts of Georgia Hill, 14.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E69263031.