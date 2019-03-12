Menu
Login
The boy, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Margaret St in Toowoomba.
The boy, 13, was last seen on Thursday on Margaret St in Toowoomba.
Breaking

MISSING TEEN: Toowoomba boy, 13, not seen since last week

12th Mar 2019 3:02 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 13-year-old boy missing from Toowoomba since last Thursday.

The boy was last seen at 2.50pm on Thursday, March 7, in Margaret Street in the Toowoomba CBD.

He has not contacted family or friends since and police hold concerns for his safety.

He is described as Aboriginal, about 163cm tall, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black and yellow shorts, black socks, and black Asics shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

missing person toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Noosa self-funded retirees discuss proposed franking reforms

    Noosa self-funded retirees discuss proposed franking reforms

    News Noosa retirees meet with retirement expert

    Masters at saving every day

    Masters at saving every day

    News Club celebrates lifesavers celebrated

    5 things to do this week...

    5 things to do this week...

    News What's happening around the place

    Pokie-free zone on the cards at Peregian

    Pokie-free zone on the cards at Peregian

    News Peregian SLSC building looks for tenant