A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area.
A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area. Contributed
MISSING: Teenager missing from Ipswich

Navarone Farrell
by
17th May 2019 2:42 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Ipswich.

He was last seen at Cameron Park, Brisbane Rd on February 7.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy, has been living an itinerant lifestyle and couch surfing, has associates in the Ipswich and Booval areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

