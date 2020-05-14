Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest.
40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were last seen in Crows Nest. Qld Police
Breaking

MISSING: Urgent appeal to find missing mum and daughter

14th May 2020 6:39 AM

TOOWOOMBA police are appealing for urgent public assistance to locate 40-year-old Angela Pearce and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was at a Crows Nest home around 11:30am yesterday (May 12).

Police hold concern for their safety and wellbeing.

The child is described as of Asian appearance, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink winter onesie with a zippered front.

Angela is Taiwanese, with long black hair, brown eyes and of a slim build. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the front, black tights, with a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks missing person toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents fury at road detour sees council u-turn

        premium_icon Residents fury at road detour sees council u-turn

        News A group of Sunshine Coast residents are upset council decision-makers are about to reroute David Low Way traffic through their street without consultation.

        NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        premium_icon NASTY HIT: Our lockdown is taking a domestic toll

        News Police said domestic violence “certainly has increased” since families were forced...

        FACE MASKS: to wear or not to wear

        premium_icon FACE MASKS: to wear or not to wear

        Health It’s one of the biggest question surround coronavirus, do face masks help stop the...

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues