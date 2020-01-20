Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 78-year-old woman who went missing near Blackall on Wednesday has been found deceased.
A 78-year-old woman who went missing near Blackall on Wednesday has been found deceased. Kevin Farmer
Breaking

Missing woman found dead in bushland

Ellen Ransley
by
19th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MURIEL Macdonald, the 78-year-old who went missing near Blackall late last week, has been found deceased. 

Queensland Police Services confirmed they had found the woman deceased in bushland, and that a report would be prepared for the coroner. 

Police thanked local residents and everyone who had assisted in the search for the 78-year-old. 

Mrs MacDonald was last sen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property, spanning more than 3,200 hectares on Wednesday afternoon. 

Police and family held initial concerns for her wellbeing as she suffers from a medical condition. 

The search for Mrs MacDonald involved more than 20 people, including State Emergency Services volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents. 

blackall death missing police state emergency service

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News Looking for something to do in Noosa this week? Here are a few ideas perfect for all ages and budgets.

        Council slammed after workers fined ‘half a week’s wage’

        premium_icon Council slammed after workers fined ‘half a week’s wage’

        News ‘I do not believe in special treatment, but I do believe in fairness.’

        Foodie trail will be ‘one to remember’

        Foodie trail will be ‘one to remember’

        Food & Entertainment The Noosa Eat & Drink Festival is less than five months away with a memorable...

        Aiming for X-factor finish

        premium_icon Aiming for X-factor finish

        News Jordan aims to finish ironwoman series on a high after battling back from serious...