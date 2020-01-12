Missing woman found dead underneath quad bike

QUAD BIKE DEATH: Investigations are ongoing into the death of an elderly woman in Eidsvold from a quad bike. Picture: File.

POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner following the death of a woman in Eidsvold on a quad bike this month.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed a 71-year-old woman was found deceased on a rural block in Eidsvold on Tuesday, January 7

She was reported missing on Monday, January 6 by her family, and was located on their property the following morning.

Eidsvold acting police sergeant Geoff Price said the woman had attended the property on Saturday January 4, and informed her family of her movements that day.

"She had told them she was going to do some fencing on the property," Sgt Price said.

"Then her family came on Monday to see her, and all her possessions such as her car were still there, but her and the quad bike were missing."

After searching the property, sgtt Price said the family called the police at 8.30pm to report her missing.

Eidsvold police then began organising a search and rescue operation for the elderly woman.

"We went out there on Tuesday morning with a few SES, and we organised for the rescue chopper from Bundaberg to come out," he said

"But unfortunately as we came to the property, we got a call from the family that they had found her deceased, trapped under a quad bike."

The Forensic Crash Unit from Maryborough attended the incident to conduct an investigation.

According to Sgt Price, the woman had tipped over as she had gone up an embankment.

"She's rolled off in the process, and it's rolled on top of her," he said.

Police are still conducting investigations to ensure the incident was accidental.

"Once that's established, then they'll prepare the report for the coroner," they said.