Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
Amanda Wyatt was reported missing on December 3.
News

WHERE IS AMANDA? Police need help to find missing woman

Zachary O'Brien
Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
21st Jan 2020 2:46 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM

POLICE are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance to help locate a 34 year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday, December 3.

Amanda Wyatt was last seen at Stuart Russel St, Mundubbera, around 5pm on Thursday October 3.

She is known to frequent public transport and it is understood she was attempting to travel to Bundaberg at the time.

Police and Amanda's family hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, around 170cm, large build with brown hair and green eyes.

Anybody with information in relation to Amanda's whereabouts is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444, or via the online form and quote reference number QP1902412643.

amanda wyatt missing police
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From tomato farm to the air: How this tank is fighting fires

        premium_icon From tomato farm to the air: How this tank is fighting fires

        News A ‘proud’ local business helping in the bushfire fight in Noosa, Australia and the world, has been given an extra boost to take their work to new heights.

        Builder collapse leaves shocking level of unpaid creditors

        premium_icon Builder collapse leaves shocking level of unpaid creditors

        Business Ri-Con owes a staggering number of creditors more than $3 million.

        What now for Sunrise Beach sinkhole?

        premium_icon What now for Sunrise Beach sinkhole?

        News ‘The road will be closed for at least a week and we request that people to stay...

        Traffic nightmare as caravan rolls on Bruce Hwy

        premium_icon Traffic nightmare as caravan rolls on Bruce Hwy

        News Drivers are experiencing lengthy delays on the Bruce Highway