Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.
News

MISSING: Young girl disappears after leaving school

kaitlyn smith
22nd Sep 2020 4:14 PM | Updated: 4:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON police are attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl believed to be missing.

It is understood the teen was last sighted in the Rockhampton area last Friday, September 18.

However, the last confirmed sighting was at a local high school earlier that same day.

Both police and family now hold concern for her safety and wellbeing due to her young age.

Police also confirmed the young girl has not made any contact with family since her disappearance.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate this missing teenager.

The girl is described as caucasian in appearance and approximately 156cms tall with a proportionate build.

She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she was last seen wearing a blue and white Hawaiian shirt, pink platform shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Rockhampton police are now appealing for public assistance to help locate the girl.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Crimestoppers om 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

missing person missing person rockhampton qps media school student
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thunderstorms and strong winds threaten state

        Premium Content Thunderstorms and strong winds threaten state

        Weather Southern parts of Queensland are set to be lashed by rain and wild weather tonight, with thunderstorms predicted and minor flood warnings still in affect.

        Lions fans unconvinced after ‘bunched up’ Gabba trial

        Premium Content Lions fans unconvinced after ‘bunched up’ Gabba trial

        News A Coast couple took advantage of free Gabba tickets despite initially feeling...

        Specialists save overweight kids from themselves

        Premium Content Specialists save overweight kids from themselves

        Health A new program helping children lose weight has supported dozens of Coast families...

        ‘Don’t know what to do’: Curry’s heartbreak

        ‘Don’t know what to do’: Curry’s heartbreak

        News Lisa Curry’s heartbreaking post as she grieves daughter’s death