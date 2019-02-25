Mission for more defibs

A NOOSA business owner is on a mission to have workplaces consider installing a defibrillator to make the life-saving technology easily accessible.

Noosa F45 and BCR Medical's Brett Roche said his focus was to make the devices mandatory in all high-risk workplaces and businesses with much foot traffic.

"There is nowhere that says businesses require a AED like it is compulsory to have a fire blanket and extinguisher,” Mr Roche said.

He said currently a business had to undertake a risk health assessment to determine need for a device.

"It is over 300 times more likely that someone will suffer a cardiac arrest in a workplace than the chance of there being a fire,” he said.

BCR Medical is a leading defibrillator distributor across Australia and Mr Roche said the chance of survival after cardiac arrest was increased to 90 per cent if a device could be accessed within 90 seconds. The current survival rate in Australia is 9 per cent.

"We can't just wait to the paramedics top arrive.”

Mr Roche said with the new hospital in Kawana the response rate for a paramedic in Noosa could be anywhere up to 40 minutes.

"There is a lot of scope for businesses with a lot of foot traffic to install an AED,” he said.

"I believe all super- markets should have one and I would like to see four or five placed along Hastings St so wherever you are you can get to one in 90 seconds.”

Shopping centres have devices installed but Mr Roche said in the case of Noosa Civic, if someone went into cardiac arrest in the back of Big W, the time it would take reach the AED near Woolworths and return could be the difference between life and death.

"The heart flutters in and out for the first minute or two before it stops,” he said.

Mr Roche recently worked with Bunnings, which has since installed a defibrillator in every store across the country.

He has also been in discussions with local restaurants including Bistro C and Locale and hoped businesses would be proactive in installing a device

"I would love the Sunshine Coast to be a pioneer in leading the way in defibs,” he said.

Any business considering a defibrillator can call 0438866092.