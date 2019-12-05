Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

Mistake keeps Fifita’s dad behind bars

5th Dec 2019 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The father of Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita has walked free from court after an administrative error that kept him in jail for an extra fortnight.

Siaosi Teisina Fifita, 41, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 21 to 11 charges including common assault.

By then he'd already been in custody for 83 days, with magistrate Jacqui Payne sentencing him to time already served.

On Thursday she told the court she intended him to be released that day, but he wasn't due to an error relating to a parole matter from a previous offence.

She corrected the error on Thursday, allowing Fifita to walk free.

"It was clearly my intention to release him on that day (November 21)," Ms Payne told the court this morning.

More Stories

Show More
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas joy in Cooroy is free

        Christmas joy in Cooroy is free

        News Christmas in Cooroy brings joy to local families on a tight budget.

        Major milestone: Revolutionary Coast interchange link opens

        premium_icon Major milestone: Revolutionary Coast interchange link opens

        Politics HEADS UP: Major changes to be unveiled this morning

        Pardon’s defence: Kissing, touching never happened

        premium_icon Pardon’s defence: Kissing, touching never happened

        News Noosa Councillor's defence team claims witness 'drunk'

        NOOSA 2020: Who’s who of council election candidates

        premium_icon NOOSA 2020: Who’s who of council election candidates

        News Noosa 2020 council election: Candidates running for a seat