Five things about the bargain-priced Mitsubishi Triton GLX+

FIVE things we learned about the updated Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ double cab, at $34,990 drive-away one of the best buys in the ute class.

1. I CAN'T GET OVER THE PRICE

This is why Chinese utes have struggled to gain a foothold in Australia. The Triton GLX+ double cab has been at $34,990 drive-away with auto for seemingly an eternity. It undercuts the starting price of its mainstream rivals by roughly $5000 to $10,000 and is almost as cheap as the Chinese pick-ups. And yet with the Triton you get Japanese quality - even though it's made in Thailand, as with most of its peers - and a five-year warranty. It also has capped price servicing … for just three years.

The Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ has been heavily discounted for the past few years, making it hard for cut-price Chinese utes to get a foothold. Picture: Joshua Dowling.

2. IT DRIVES BETTER THAN IT LOOKS

With its preying mantis stance and long ute tub the Triton is not going to win any beauty contests. Some of my mates joke that you need to park a couple of blocks away from your destination so you're not seen getting out of it. But buyers are getting the last laugh. It has one of the tightest turning circles among its peers (11.8m), so negotiating car parks and U-turns is a cinch. Riding on the comparatively tiny 16-inch wheels with tall profile tyres it irons out the bumps nicely.

3. IT HAS MOST MOD-CONS COVERED

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were added to the touchscreen as part of a running change earlier this year. The downside is that the volume knob disappeared in the process, making it fiddly to adjust quickly on bumpy roads. Sure, there's the toggle switch on the steering wheel, but that too is not as fast and as easy to use as a volume knob. A rear camera is standard and the GLX+ also gets alloy wheels, side steps and rear bumper.

The long ute tub contributes to its awkward appearance but it can handle a decent load. The GLX+, pictured, drives better than some utes costing twice as much. Picture: Joshua Dowling.

4. THE ENGINE IS QUIET … FOR A DIESEL

This may come as a shock to many but the Triton's 2.4-litre turbo diesel is a sweetie. It's quiet, refined and frugal to boot. The six-speed manual is a gem, although most buyers opt for the five-speed auto, especially as Mitsubishi keeps offering a "free auto upgrade" every other month. Being one of the lightest utes among its peers, the 2.4 also accelerates smartly.

5. I ONLY HAVE TWO THINGS ON MY WISH LIST

No one makes the perfect ute but the Triton comes close - for the money. First wish: give the Triton a tougher appearance, perhaps borrowed from or inspired by the Pajero Sport. Second wish: a digital speed readout. Given Australia's strict speed enforcement every 1km/h counts. So, Mitsubishi, how about using that digital display in between the analog dials to give us a speed readout?

This interior photo is of an earlier version of the GLX+. The radio unit is now solely a touchscreen and the volume knob has been deleted. Picture: Supplied.

MITSUBISHI TRITON GLX+

Price: $34,990 drive-away

Warranty/servicing: 5 years/100,000km, 12 months/15,000km, $1490 for 3 years

Safety: 5 stars, 7 airbags, rear camera (AEB not available)

Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cyl turbo diesel, 133kW/430Nm

thirst: 7.6L/100km

Spare: Full-size

