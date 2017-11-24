Mix the dough with Poh at Noosa Beach House lunch

Poh Ling Yeow is visiting Noosa for an exclusive lunch and book launch at the Noosa Beach House.

ONE of the most successful graduates of MasterChef is coming to Noosa to launch her new book.

Poh Ling Yeow rose to fame through the hit competitive cooking show and has since gone on to host her own television programs on ABC and SBS.

On Monday, November 27, food-lovers are invited to lunch at the Noosa Beach House to meet Poh and celebrate her new book Poh Bakes 100 Greats.

This cook book sees Poh return to her baking roots with wooden spoon and mixing bowl in hand, offering recipes for 100 of her favourite baked delights.

Poh first fell in love with food by learning to bake as a nine year old.

"I love baking so much I've been known to park myself in front of the oven to watch a cake cook, like television,” Poh said.

Today Poh owns and runs Adelaide destination cafe and bakery Jamface with her best friend Sarah.

She describes the Jamface baking philosophy as "the love child between a Parisian patisserie and the Country Women's Association”.

For $65, enjoy a two-course lunch and glass of wine at the Hastings St restaurant with Poh as she shares her new book.

Meet Poh

Poh Bakes 100 Greats lunch and book launch.

12pm, Monday, November 27 at Noosa Beach House, 14/16 Hastings St, Noosa Heads.

Two-course meal and glass of wine.

Tickets $65 and places are limited. Call 54554848.