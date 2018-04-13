Menu
PACKED: Noosa Main Beach is always busy at school holiday time.
News

Mixed Easter bag for Noosa resorts

by Alan Lander
13th Apr 2018 7:15 AM

EASTER holidaymaker numbers are sending mixed messages for Noosa tourism operators, with some reporting a drop in anecdotal figures.

Cyclonic conditions producing squally rain events since late February, coupled with anticipated crowds for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have, anecdotally, had some interstate holidaymakers saying "let's skip Queensland this year”, while drive market visitors have been hesitant about weather conditions.

Noosa Blue Resort spokeswoman Claire Markwell said numbers were "definitely up on last Easter”.

"It has been very positive,” Ms Markwell said.

"We've got a few international people staying, and we've got some people from the Gold Coast who have escaped the Games.”

But RACV Resort general manager Darren McClenaghan said while the last 18 months had been a series of record-breaking tourist numbers, April overall had seen the market cooling off for some operators.

"Room night occupancy has slowed in April,” Mr McClenaghan said.

"It's been less than the same period last year.

"I think it's down to two things: the weather has not been fantastic, hitting the drive market; and for Queensland overall, particularly further north with the cyclones.

"Even though Noosa is a 20-hour drive from Cairns, interstate guests tar us with the same brush.”

noosa queensland resorts tourism
