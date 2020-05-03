Mixed reactions as Hastings St businesses reopen

Esther Rodriguez (26,Spain), Guiomar Canales (25, Spain) and Kieu Phu (27, France) enjoy a day out at Hastings Street in Noosa. Photo Lachie Millard

THE restrictions may have been eased but Noosa businesses are still a long way from celebrating.

A number of Noosa businesses reopened their doors on Saturday, May 2 after the Federal Government announced the relaxed social distancing laws to allow travel of up to 50klm from home.

Supervisor of Hastings St women's clothing store Jojo Noosa Elle Lofts said while it was a step in the right direction, there was still a long way to go.

"It was really lovely to see people out and about," she said.

"We have definitely had enough people through the doors to make it feel like a successful reopen."

Some businesses were not as optimistic.

Owner of Hastings St Bakery Hayley Hunter, who chose to stay open throughout the social restrictions, said the popular tourist strip had been hit harder than most.

"We really only stayed open to pay the landlord," she said.

"But we just have to soldier on.

"It's just the effects of lack of tourism. Hastings St has been hit the most," she said.

"We definitely thought about closing but we thought if we do that, we will lose our locals."

Ms Hunter did not believe the virus outbreak at a Hastings St restaurant was to blame for the lack of foot traffic.

"I don't think that is what has kept people away," she said.

"We base ourselves on tourism.

"The locals don't come. Generally, locals from Noosa Junction won't come down to Hastings St."