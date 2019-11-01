Menu
MoBros Bryan O'Connor (on one knee front), Ben L'Huillier, Diogo Carrico, Mark Poynter, Sawyer Webb, Craig Eldridge, Oscar Rogers, Brett de Chastel, Timothy Sparks (on one knee front), Brenton Kneen, Scott Anderson.
News

MoBros aiming for full coverage

Alan Lander
1st Nov 2019 4:00 PM

IT’S that time of year again where, despite the increasing heat, men will be disguising their upper lips with hair or fuzz in a bid to resemble South American bandits from a bygone era.

And Noosa Council staff are getting in on the act, too – but all in a good cause.

Fourteen council staff are about to “grow the MoBro” to raise funds and awareness of men’s health issues – and aiming to blast last year’s figure of $4,317 out of the water.

Infrastructure Services manager Craig Eldridge said the team is determined to make an impact to stop men dying too young.

“We are quite motivated to see men live a happier, healthier life and have arrange a number of fundraising events to raise as much as we can for the Movember Foundation,” he said.

“We are also competing in the Local Government Movember Challenge against other councils in Australia, so there is a little extra motivation to take that title.”

The Movember Foundation is the only global charity focused solely on men’s health, raising funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs to enable men to live happier, healthier, longer lives.

Any donations are welcome at moteam.co/noosa-mo-bros?mc=1.

